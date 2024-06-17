Consumer confidence in New Zealand has seen a significant tumble, according to the latest Westpac Consumer Sentiment survey. The indicator has dropped from its previous level of 93.2 to a new low of 82.2. This data, updated on 17 June 2024, reflects growing concerns among New Zealanders about the economic outlook.The considerable decline signals potential challenges ahead for the New Zealand economy, as household sentiment is a crucial predictor of consumer spending. Lower confidence levels often translate to reduced expenditure on goods and services, which can impact overall economic activity.Economic analysts are closely monitoring these developments, as the fall in consumer sentiment could prompt various responses from policymakers and financial institutions to stabilize and stimulate the economy. The significant drop suggests that households are increasingly anxious about their financial prospects, likely driven by recent economic events and uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com