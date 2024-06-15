The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released its latest data on speculative net positions for the S&P 500, showing a significant downturn. As of 14 June 2024, the indicator has plummeted from its previous mark of -65.0K to a new low of -111.4K.This sharp decline signals a growing bearish sentiment among traders and investors, reflecting heightened caution and potential pessimism about the immediate future of the U.S. stock market. The dramatic shift in speculative positions suggests that market participants are increasingly betting against the S&P 500, possibly due to underlying economic concerns or anticipated financial turbulence.As markets digest this latest data, volatility could increase, and equity investors might brace for more fluctuations. The updated figures underscore the evolving nature of market sentiment and the importance of closely monitoring speculative activities to better understand broader economic trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com