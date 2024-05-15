In a significant shift in U.S. economic activities, the Treasury International Capital (TIC) net long-term transactions report for March 2024 revealed an increase from $62.90 billion in February to $100.50 billion. This update, published on May 15, 2024, marks a robust upsurge in foreign investments in U.S. long-term securities.The report highlights a decisive shift from February’s figures, which had shown a substantial but markedly lower volume of $62.90 billion. Analysts suggest that this increase may reflect heightened investor confidence in the stability and potential growth of the U.S. economy during this period.Such a dramatic rise in TIC net long-term transactions, including swaps, is often seen as a barometer of global economic sentiment regarding U.S.-based investments. As these figures are scrutinized, the broader ramifications for economic policy and investment strategies will undoubtedly be a focus for financial experts and policymakers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com