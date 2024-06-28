The latest CFTC AUD speculative net positions data, updated on June 28, 2024, reveals a significant shift in sentiment towards the Australian dollar. The indicator, which measures the net number of speculative positions held by traders on the AUD, showed substantial improvement, moving from -41.7K to -23.7K.This considerable change indicates a more optimistic outlook for the Australian dollar among market participants. The previous figure reflected a highly bearish sentiment, with a large number of traders holding short positions on the AUD. However, the new data points to a reduction in these bearish bets, suggesting growing confidence in the Australian currency.Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring this trend to understand the underlying drivers and potential implications for the Australian economy. This shift could signal improved economic conditions or changing global market dynamics that are more favorable to the AUD. The market will be watching for further developments and indicators that could corroborate this newfound optimism.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com