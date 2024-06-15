In a striking shift, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a significant decline in Nasdaq 100 speculative net positions. As of June 14, 2024, the positions have plummeted to -8.0K, a stark contrast to the preceding level of 2.0K.This dramatic drop underscores a notable change in sentiment among speculators in the Nasdaq 100 futures market. Just previously, the market positioned a positive 2.0K, indicating a bullish stance. However, the latest figures reveal a shift to a bearish outlook with the net positions turning negative.Analysts are closely monitoring this development, as it could signal broader market trends and shifts in investor confidence. The implications of this significant change could ripple through the equity markets, potentially influencing trading strategies and economic forecasts in the coming weeks. The sudden downturn highlights the volatile nature of speculative trading and underlines the need for robust market analysis amid changing economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com