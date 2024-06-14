Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) has reported additional positive interim results from its Phase 1B study involving SL-172154 in combination with Azacitidine (AZA) for frontline treatment of higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.The study showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 67% in HR-MDS patients, predominantly those with TP53 mutations, treated with the SL-172154 and AZA combination. Out of these, 42% of patients reached a complete remission (CR), with the median time to CR being 3.6 months.For frontline TP53m AML patients, the ORR was 43%, with 29% achieving CR.Additionally, SL-172154 exhibited a manageable interim safety profile when used in combination with AZA.”Enrollment is now underway for our randomized, controlled expansion cohort in frontline HR-MDS patients, and we expect to engage in regulatory discussions later this year regarding the registrational strategy for SL-172154,” stated Lini Pandite, Chief Medical Officer of Shattuck.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com