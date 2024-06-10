Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) announced on Monday that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to their leading clinical candidate, SL-172154, for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).The company also anticipates presenting additional data from the Phase 1B dose expansion clinical trial of SL-172154 in combination with azacitidine. This trial focuses on frontline treatment for higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and TP53m AML patients and will be showcased at the European Hematology Association 2024 Congress via a poster presentation.Acute Myeloid Leukemia is a type of cancer that impacts the blood and bone marrow, characterized by an excessive proliferation of immature white blood cells.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com