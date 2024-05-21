Shell plc (SHEL) announced on Tuesday that it has declined an investor-led resolution that called for the company to adopt more stringent climate targets.The company stated that it will provide further explanation about this decision and will report back within six months.Wael Sawan, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “Shell’s shareholders have strongly endorsed our strategy to deliver greater value with reduced emissions as we transition to becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.”As of now, Shell’s shares are trading at $71.75, reflecting a 0.22 percent increase on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com