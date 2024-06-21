On Friday, Shimmick Corp. (SHIM) announced the appointment of Amanda Mobley as interim Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Devin Nordhagen, who is leaving to pursue other business opportunities.The company noted that Nordhagen will remain temporarily to assist with the transition process.Mobley, who has been with Shimmick since 2011, has held various positions in financial management, overseeing project accounting and financial reporting.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com