The following outlines the recent earnings report for Shopify Inc (SHOP):In the first quarter, the company reported a loss of $273 million, a significant decrease compared to a profit of $68 million during the same period the previous year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also fell to -$0.21, compared to $0.05 during the same quarter last year. This is contrary to analysts’ projection of $0.17 per share. However, revenue increased to $1.861 billion in the first quarter, up from $1.508 billion during the same time last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com