In a recent development that underscores growing pressure on the Australian Dollar, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported a substantial increase in AUD speculative net positions. As of June 14, 2024, the net positions have plunged from -51.3K to -64.8K, reflecting a significant increase in short positions against the Australian Dollar.This increase suggests that traders and investors are increasingly bearish on the AUD, potentially due to prevailing economic conditions or global market dynamics. The move from -51.3K to -64.8K positions indicates a marked rise in skepticism about the future performance of Australia’s currency, mirroring broader market sentiment.As financial markets digest this data, further scrutiny will be on Australia’s economic policies and international economic trends that could either exacerbate or alleviate the pressures on the AUD. Stakeholders and market participants will be closely monitoring upcoming economic indicators for signs of potential recovery or further decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com