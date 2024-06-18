Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) has announced the appointment of Timothy Lorber as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Current CFO and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Vander Hoek, will transition out of his CFO responsibilities to focus exclusively on his role as Vice President, Regulatory.Initially, Lorber will assume the CFO position on a part-time basis until September 9. Effective September 10, 2024, he will transition to the role full-time, while Hoek will dedicate himself fully to his Vice President, Regulatory duties.Lorber brings over 40 years of professional finance experience to the company, including a 15-year tenure at Legg Mason, Inc., where he held positions such as Managing Director and Chief Accounting Officer until the company’s sale in 2020.In recent years, Lorber has held leadership roles in various privately held companies, where he managed finance, IT, and HR functions. His prior experience also includes serving as Internal Audit Director at Freddie Mac and roles in multiple international public accounting firms.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com