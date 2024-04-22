Sify Technologies Ltd. (SIFY) revealed an upswing in their fourth quarter earnings on Monday, with a boost from revenue growth compared to the previous year. The company, listed in Fortune India’s top 500, saw their quarterly earnings increase to INR 38 million, a rise from the previous year’s figure of INR 34 million. Furthermore, their revenue for the fourth quarter experienced growth, escalating to INR 9,637 million from INR 8,861 million in the prior year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com