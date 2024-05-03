Spain has seen a significant decrease in its unemployment numbers, with the latest data showing a decrease from -33.4K to -52.8K. This drop indicates a positive trend in the country’s job market and offers hope for economic recovery. The updated figures, released on 3 May 2024, suggest that more individuals have found employment, contributing to a reduction in overall unemployment rates in Spain. This development is likely to be welcomed by policymakers and economists as it reflects improving economic conditions and may lead to increased consumer confidence and spending in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com