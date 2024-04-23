On Tuesday, Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) revealed encouraging results from the pharmacokinetic study of SPC-15. This treatment, designed to be administered intranasally, has a key role in managing anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).SPC-15’s effectiveness was monitored over a week in a small animal dose-ranging study, wherein the focus was on the absorption, distribution, and excretion processes. The non-GLP study had concluded that SPC-15 was quickly and consistently absorbed over a span of 24 hours, making it apt for human intranasal dosing once daily.After the non-GLP study, plans are set to conduct a further study focusing on the intellectual and neurological deterioration, along with a GLP study scheduled to commence in 2024.Silo Pharma emphasized the necessity of these studies before the submission of an Investigational New Drug application for SPC-15 to the FDA.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com