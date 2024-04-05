According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in silver in the United States have increased to 53.1K. This marks a notable rise from the previous indicator, which had reached 50.8K. The data was last updated on April 5, 2024.Silver speculative net positions play a significant role in reflecting market sentiment and investor confidence in the commodity. The increase in speculative net positions suggests a growing bullish sentiment towards silver among investors in the US. This trend may indicate increasing optimism about the future prospects of silver prices or a shift in market dynamics impacting silver trading.Market participants and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the potential impact on silver prices and to assess the underlying factors driving the changes in speculative net positions in the US market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com