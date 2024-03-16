In the latest data update from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on March 15, 2024, it has been reported that silver speculative net positions in the United States have surged to an impressive 41,000 contracts, marking a significant increase from the previous figure of 28,300 contracts. This surge indicates a growing bullish sentiment among speculators towards silver.The increase in speculative net positions suggests that market participants are increasingly optimistic about the future price of silver. Such a significant rise in net positions can also be an indicator of potential price momentum to the upside in the silver market. Investors and traders will likely keep a close eye on these developments to gauge the future direction of silver prices in the market.With silver speculative net positions reaching a record high, it will be interesting to see how this data point translates into actual market movements and whether silver prices will respond to this surge positively in the coming days.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com