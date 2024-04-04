Simply Good Foods Co., a prominent manufacturer of nutritional foods and snacks, recently availed its second-quarter earnings. The company disclosed a significant increase in its profits and sales, although the predicted Atkins consumption for Q2 fell short of expectations.The company’s net income saw an impressive growth, escalating to $33.1 million from the previous year’s $25.6 million. Earnings per share followed suit, registering at $0.33, a notable rise from the prior year’s $0.25.When adjusted, earnings per share came in at $0.40, a growth from $0.32 during the same period last year. Notably, these figures surpassed the predictions of Thomson Reuters-referenced analysts, who expected the company to report earnings of $0.38 per share, independent of special items.Adjusted EBITDA, an important measure of earnings, rose from $50.9 million last year to $57.8 million in the second quarter. In the net sales sector, Simply Good Foods Co. saw a 5.3% increase with the figures standing at $312.2 million, up from last year’s $296.6 million. Despite this increase, it fell short of analysts’ expectations, which projected sales of $316.88 million. Nevertheless, the company attributed the boost in sales performance to Quest volume.The net sales data segmented by geographic region points to increases of 5.1% and 12.2% in North America and internationally, respectively. Peeking into fiscal 2024, the company anticipates a mid-point increase in net sales in line with its long-term algorithm of 4-6%, a projection that accommodates the benefit of a fifty-third week. This is a revision from the company’s initial forecast, which expected an increment at the high-end of the algorithm.For adjusted EBITDA, an increase of 6-8% is expected for the year, supported by a robust expansion of gross margin. Simply Good Foods Co. maintains its expectation that volume growth will drive net sales for the year ending in fiscal 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com