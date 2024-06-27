The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) reported a net income of $41.43 million, or $0.41 per share, for the third quarter on Thursday. This marks an increase from the net income of $35.17 million, or $0.35 per share, recorded in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by a rise in Quest volume.Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $0.50 per share, surpassing analysts’ average estimate of $0.48 per share.Quarterly sales rose to $334.76 million, up from $324.79 million in the previous year. However, this figure fell short of the consensus estimate of $337.66 million.Looking ahead, Simply Good Foods expects full-year net sales to increase by 4 to 6 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com