Singapore Airlines announced an increase in its fiscal year profit attributable to shareholders, rising to S$2.7 billion from the previous year's S$2.2 billion. Earnings per share, measured in cents, saw a notable increase to 61.4 from 35.1. Revenue also experienced growth, reaching S$19.0 billion compared to S$17.8 billion in the prior year.In the second half of the fiscal year, the profit attributable to shareholders remained steady at S$1.2 billion, consistent with the previous year. However, earnings per share improved to 31.1 cents from 21.4 cents. Revenue for the period rose to S$9.85 billion, up from S$9.36 billion.