The Singapore stock market has faced declines for two consecutive sessions, dropping nearly 20 points or 0.6 percent. Consequently, the Straits Times Index (STI) now stands just above the 3,330-point level, though it is anticipated to stabilize on Thursday.The outlook for Asian markets appears positive, driven primarily by gains in the energy and technology sectors. This optimism follows upward trends in both European and U.S. markets, which Asian exchanges are expected to emulate.On Wednesday, the STI experienced a modest decline, affected by losses in financial stocks and mixed results in the industrial and property sectors. The index fell by 8.93 points or 0.27 percent, closing at 3,330.01 after fluctuating between 3,328.19 and 3,350.18 throughout the day.Key movers in the market included various companies with mixed performances: CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rose by 1.02 percent, CapitaLand Investment increased by 0.38 percent, and Keppel Ltd climbed by 1.21 percent. Conversely, DBS Group declined by 1.31 percent, Genting Singapore fell by 0.56 percent, and Seatrium Limited plummeted by 3.37 percent. Other notable movements saw Hongkong Land gain 1.17 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust jump 1.38 percent, and Thai Beverage surge 3.03 percent.Wall Street's performance has been encouraging, as major indices opened higher on Wednesday, experienced slight dips, but ultimately rallied, driving the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to record closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 96.04 points or 0.25 percent to end at 38,807.33. The NASDAQ soared by 330.86 points or 1.96 percent to 17,187.90, and the S&P 500 gained 62.69 points or 1.18 percent to close at 5,354.03.The NASDAQ's surge was particularly influenced by tech stocks, notably Nvidia (NVDA), which increased by 5.2 percent to reach a new record closing high. Additionally, a report from payroll processor ADP indicating slower-than-expected private sector job growth in May has fueled optimism regarding the prospects for interest rates. Treasury yields responded by moving lower, with the ten-year yield dropping to its lowest level in two months.In the commodities market, crude oil prices rebounded from four-month lows following OPEC's decision not to extend production cuts. West Texas Intermediate for July delivery rose by $1.04 or 1.42 percent, settling at $74.29 per barrel.