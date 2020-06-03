Singapore Business PMI Continues To Tumble In May – IHS Markit

Private sector activity in Singapore continued to contract in May, and at a steeper rate, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 27.1.

That’s down from 28.1 in April, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and demand plummeted as businesses remained shuttered.

Business confidence fell to a record low as spare capacity grew while firms reduced employment.

Cost pressures eased substantially during May as a result of government subsidies and businesses’ efforts to reduce expenses.

