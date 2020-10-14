Singapore GDP Data Due On Wednesday

Singapore will on Wednesday see advance Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to surged 35.3 percent on quarter after plummeting 42.9 percent in Q2. On a yearly basis, GDP is seen lower by 6.8 percent after sinking 12.6 percent in the three months prior.

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

Australia will see October results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in September, the index jumped 18 percent to a score of 93.8.

Japan will release final August numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.7 percent on month and a decline of 13.3 percent on year. That follows the 8.7 percent monthly increase and the 15.5 percent yearly drop in July.

