Singapore GDP Jumps 14.3% On Year In Q2

Singapore’s gross domestic product was up 14.3 percent on year in the second quarter of 2021, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in Wednesday’s advance estimate.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 14.2 percent and was up sharply from the 1.3 percent gain in the previous three months.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP contracted 2.0 percent after expanding 3.1 percent in the three months prior.

For all of 2020, GDP was down 5.4 percent both on quarter and on year.

