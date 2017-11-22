Singapore GDP Jumps 8.8% In Q3

Singapore’s gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 8.8 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in Thursday final revision.

That was up from last month’s advance estimate of 6.3 percent on quarter, and it accelerated from 2.2 percent in the second quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP jumped 5.2 percent – again improving on the estimate of 4.6 percent and up from 2.9 percent in the three months prior.

