Singapore GDP Jumps 8.8% In Q3

Singapore’s gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 8.8 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in Thursday final revision.
That was up from last month’s advance estimate of 6.3 percent on quarter, and it accelerated from 2.2 percent in the second quarter.
On a yearly basis, GDP jumped 5.2 percent – again improving on the estimate of 4.6 percent and up from 2.9 percent in the three months prior.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- LATAM: Bradesco Points To General Slowdown In Inflation During 2017 - November 22, 2017
- YPF: Company Achieves Record Shale Gas Output In Vaca Muerta - November 22, 2017
- BANCO MACRO: President On Leave Amid Money Laundering Investigation - November 22, 2017