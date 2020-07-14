Singapore GDP Plummets 41.2% On Quarter In Q2

Singapore’s gross domestic product tumbled a seasonally adjusted 41.2 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2020, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in Tuesday’s advance estimate.

That missed forecasts for a drop of 37.4 percent following the upwardly revised 3.3 percent contraction in the previous three months (originally -4.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, Singapore’s GDP sank 12.6 percent – again shy of expectations for 10.5 percent following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent fall in the three months prior (originally -0.7 percent).

