Singapore GDP Surges 6.3% On Quarter In Q3

Singapore’s gross domestic product climbed a seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in Friday’s advance estimate.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 3.7 percent following the upwardly revised 2.4 percent gain in the second quarter (originally 2.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, GDP jumped 4.6 percent – again exceeding expectations for 3.8 percent following the 2.9 percent increase in the three months prior.

