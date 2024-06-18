Singapore reported a trade surplus of SGD 4.563 billion for May, as announced by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday. This figure aligns closely with predictions, following an adjusted surplus of SGD 4.516 billion in April, initially stated as SGD 4.525 billion.Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) decreased by 0.1 percent month-on-month, falling short of the anticipated 1.7 percent increase. This comes after a revised 7.3 percent rise in the previous month, originally reported as a 7.6 percent increase.Year-on-year, NODX also dropped by 0.1 percent, outperforming the expected decline of 0.9 percent. This follows a downward revision of the previous month’s 9.6 percent decrease, initially recorded as a 9.3 percent fall.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com