Singapore Home Sales Decline In May: URA

Singapore home sales declined in May from last year, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed Monday.

Private home sales totaled 952 units in May compared to 1,122 units a year ago. Sales were down 15.2 percent from the same period of last year.

However, home sales surged 29.5 percent on a monthly basis in May. Developers had sold 735 units in April.

In the first quarter of 2019, house prices had dropped 0.7 percent sequentially, following a 0.1 percent fall a quarter ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com