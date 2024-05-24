Singapore’s industrial production fell for the second consecutive month in April, albeit at a reduced rate compared to March, according to data released by the Economic Development Board on Friday.Year-over-year, industrial production decreased by 1.6 percent in April, following a steep 9.2 percent drop in March. The anticipated decline was 0.7 percent.Excluding bio-medical manufacturing, industrial production actually increased by 1.7 percent annually in April, contrasting with a 5.7 percent decrease in the previous month.On a month-to-month basis, industrial production saw a robust rebound, surging by 7.1 percent in April after a significant 16.1 percent slump in March.Within the key clusters, the biomedical engineering sector experienced the steepest decline, with a 29.1 percent annual reduction in April. Electronics output also fell by 1.1 percent.Conversely, the transport engineering segment exhibited strong growth, with output rising by 10.6 percent, and general manufacturing output increased by 7.3 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com