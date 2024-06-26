In May, Singapore’s industrial production saw its first rise in three months, driven significantly by a surge in electronics output, according to preliminary figures released by the Economic Development Board on Wednesday.Industrial production rose by 2.9% year-on-year in May, overturning a 1.2% decrease in April and surpassing the anticipated increase of 2.0%.Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production exhibited a robust annual growth of 10.1% in May, compared to a 1.9% rise in the previous month.On a month-to-month basis, the pace of industrial production growth slowed to 1.1%, following a 7.5% increase in April.Among the key sectors, the electronics cluster experienced the highest growth, with a substantial annual increase of 20.1% in May. Chemical output also rose, showing a 7.9% increase.Conversely, biomedical manufacturing output plummeted by 42.6%, and precision engineering output declined by 8.3%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com