On Wednesday, Singapore will publish its May industrial output figures, marking a modest day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region.Projections indicate that industrial production will increase by 9.5 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent year-on-year, following a 7.1 percent monthly rise and a 1.6 percent yearly decline in April.Meanwhile, Australia will report May results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute. In April, the index showed no change on a monthly basis.