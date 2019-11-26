Singapore Industrial Production Rises Unexpectedly In October

Singapore’s industrial production increased unexpectedly in October, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production grew 4.0 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.7 percent rise in September. Economists had expected a 1.4 percent fall.

Excluding biomedical, industrial production rose 0.2 percent annually in October. Biomedical cluster logged a sharp growth of 24.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output rose 3.4 percent in October, after a 4.0 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent rise.

