Singapore is on Monday scheduled to release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In September, consumer prices were flat on month and up 0.5 percent on year.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Singapore Inflation Data Due On Monday - November 24, 2019
- Crude Oil Futures Settle Notably Lower - November 22, 2019
- Treasuries Close Nearly Flat Following Lackluster Session - November 22, 2019