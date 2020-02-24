Singapore Inflation Steady In January

Singapore’s consumer price inflation remained stable in January, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, same as seen in December. Economists had expected a 0.9 percent increase.

The rise in inflation was driven by an increase in private road transport inflation, and accommodation cost.

MAS core inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, rose to 0.3 percent in January from 0.6 percent in the preceding month.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in January.

The MAS core CPI remained unchanged in January.

