Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Dip 0.1% In May

The value of Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports were down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in May, Enterprise Singapore said on Thursday – coming in at SGD15.4 billion.

That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 4.7 percent following the 8.8 percent decline in April.

On a yearly basis, NODX climbed 8.8 percent – missing forecasts for an increase of 16.0 percent following the 6.0 percent increase in the previous month.

NODX to the top 10 markets as a whole rose in May, mainly due to China, Hong Kong and Malaysia – although NODX to the United States, Japan and the EU 27 declined.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com