In April, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) decreased for the third consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace compared to March, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore on Friday.NODX fell 9.3 percent year-over-year in April, a significant improvement from the 20.8 percent decline observed in the previous month.The decrease was primarily driven by non-electronic exports, such as pharmaceuticals, while electronic exports saw an increase.Non-electronic exports dropped by 12.3 percent compared to April of the previous year. In contrast, electronic shipments surged by 3.3 percent. Exports of pharmaceuticals, non-electric engines and motors, and food preparations declined by 73.3 percent, 64.0 percent, and 12.9 percent, respectively.On a month-to-month basis, NODX rose by 7.6 percent in April, recovering from an 8.5 percent decline in March. Both electronic and non-electronic domestic exports saw increases.