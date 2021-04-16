Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Rise 1.2% In March

The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was up a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in March, Enterprise Singapore said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.3 percent following the upwardly revised 8.3 percent increase in February (originally 8.2 percent).

The level of NODX reached S$16.9 billion in March, higher than the previous month’s S$16.7 billion.

On a yearly basis, non-oil exports surged 12.1 percent – easily topping expectations for a gain of 1.0 percent following the 4.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Domestic exports for both electronics and non-electronics grew.

