The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was down a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent on month in February, Statistics Singapore said on Thursday/
That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 5.0 percent increase in January.
On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports climbed 9.5 percent – again missing forecasts for an increase or 15.7 percent and down from 17.6 percent in the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Sink 2.8% In February - March 17, 2022
- Australia Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.0% In February - March 17, 2022
- *Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports -2.8% On Month, +9.5% On Year In February - March 17, 2022