Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Sink 2.8% In February

The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was down a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent on month in February, Statistics Singapore said on Thursday/

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 5.0 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports climbed 9.5 percent – again missing forecasts for an increase or 15.7 percent and down from 17.6 percent in the previous month.

