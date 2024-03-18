Singapore experienced a noticeable decrease in non-oil exports in February 2024, with a drop of 4.8% compared to the previous month, when it had shown growth of 2.2%. This data, which reflects a month-over-month comparison, was updated on March 18, 2024. The decline in non-oil exports is a significant economic indicator for Singapore, as it impacts the country’s overall trade balance and economic performance. Analysts will be closely monitoring future export data to assess the potential implications for the Singaporean economy and global trade relations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com