Singapore’s non-oil exports took a significant hit in February 2024, according to recent data released on 18 March 2024. The current indicator for February showed a sharp decline of -0.1% compared to the previous month, where it had reached 16.7% in January 2024. This Year-over-Year comparison reflects a challenging period for the country’s export sector.The decrease in non-oil exports signals potential challenges faced by Singapore’s economy, which heavily relies on its export industry. Economists and policymakers are likely to monitor the situation closely to assess the impact on overall economic growth and take necessary measures to support the export sector. It will be crucial to observe how this trend unfolds in the coming months and the strategies implemented to address the decline in non-oil exports.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com