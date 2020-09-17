Non-oil exports in Singapore were up a seasonally adjusted 10.5 percent on month in August, Enterprise Singapore said on Thursday.
That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.2 percent gain in July.
On a yearly basis, non-oil exports rose 7.7 percent – again beating expectations for 3.7 percent and up from the downwardly revised 5.9 percent in the previous month (originally 6.0 percent).
Growth was mainly driven by non-electronics such as non-monetary gold, specialized machinery and food preparations, the bureau said – while electronics also increased.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Singapore Non-Oil Exports Jump 10.5% In August - September 17, 2020
- *Singapore Non-Oil Exports +10.5% On Month, +7.7% On Year In August - September 17, 2020
- New Zealand GDP Plummets Record 12.2% In Q2 - September 17, 2020