Singapore Non-Oil Exports Jump 10.5% In August

Non-oil exports in Singapore were up a seasonally adjusted 10.5 percent on month in August, Enterprise Singapore said on Thursday.

That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.2 percent gain in July.

On a yearly basis, non-oil exports rose 7.7 percent – again beating expectations for 3.7 percent and up from the downwardly revised 5.9 percent in the previous month (originally 6.0 percent).

Growth was mainly driven by non-electronics such as non-monetary gold, specialized machinery and food preparations, the bureau said – while electronics also increased.

