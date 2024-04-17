Singaporean non-oil exports took a significant hit in March 2024, with the indicator dropping to -8.4%. This decline marks a further downturn from the previous month, when the indicator stood at -4.9% in February 2024. The data was updated on 17 April 2024, highlighting the concerning trend in the country’s export performance.The month-over-month comparison reveals a substantial decrease in non-oil exports for Singapore, indicating challenges in the global market affecting the country’s trade activities. The declining trend poses economic challenges for Singapore as it navigates the intricate landscape of international trade, emphasizing the need for strategic measures to boost export performance and stimulate economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com