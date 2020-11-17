Singapore Non-Oil Exports Sink 5.3% In October

Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore were down 5.3 percent on month in October, Enterprise Singapore said on Tuesday – well shy of expectations for a gain of 4.6 percent following the 11.4 percent decline in September.
On a yearly basis, exports fell 3.1 percent – again missing forecasts for a gain of 5.7 percent following the 5.8 percent increase in the previous month.
The decline was mainly due to a drop in non-electronics.
NODX to the top 10 markets as a whole decreased in October, though exports to the US, China, Japan and the EU 27 grew.
