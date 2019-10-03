Singapore PMI Slides To 48.3 – HIS

Private sector business in Singapore continued to contract in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from HIS Market revealed on Thursday with a seven-year low PMI score of 48.3.

That’s down from 48.7 in August and it moves farther beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, demand deteriorated further, prompting more output cutbacks. Export orders fell markedly and employment was reduced as a result.

Businesses maintained a subdued outlook for the year ahead.

