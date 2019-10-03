Private sector business in Singapore continued to contract in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from HIS Market revealed on Thursday with a seven-year low PMI score of 48.3.
That’s down from 48.7 in August and it moves farther beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, demand deteriorated further, prompting more output cutbacks. Export orders fell markedly and employment was reduced as a result.
Businesses maintained a subdued outlook for the year ahead.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Singapore PMI Slides To 48.3 – HIS - October 2, 2019
- *Japan Services PMI 52.8 In September, Composite 51.5 – Jibun Bank - October 2, 2019
- *Singapore PMI Sinks To 48.3, Seven-Year Low – IHS - October 2, 2019