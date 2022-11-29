Singapore’s producer price inflation eased for the fourth straight month in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing producer price index climbed 11.6 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 13.8 percent surge in the prior month.

The oil-index grew 20.6 percent annually in October and the non-oil index registered an increase of 10.0 percent.

Domestic supply prices were 8.5 percent higher in October from a year ago, after a 12.8 percent gain in September.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in October, after showing no variations in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that import prices also grew at a slower pace of 5.2 percent yearly in October, after a 9.0 percent rise in the prior month.

Monthly, import prices fell 0.5 percent from September, when they dropped by 1.9 percent.

Data showed that export prices registered an increase of 6.5 percent yearly in October, while they were 0.6 percent lower compared to a month ago.

