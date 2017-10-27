Singapore PPI Inflation Eases In September

Singapore’s producer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in September, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.

The manufactured product price index climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in September, well below the 5.0 percent rise in August.

The oil and non-oil indices grew 24.7 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively in September from a year ago.

The domestic supply price index rose 5.3 percent annually in September and climbed 1.7 percent from a month ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.6 percent from August, when it gained by 1.0 percent.

Data also revealed that import price inflation held steady at 5.0 percent in September. Export prices increased at a slower rate of 2.4 percent yearly after a 3.2 percent rise in August.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com