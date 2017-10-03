Singapore Private Sector Accelerates In September – Nikkei

The private sector in Singapore continued to expand in September, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 53.7.

That’s up from 53.2 in August, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were faster rises in both new orders and output, while export growth hit a record high.

Backlogs rose again despite additional staff numbers.

