Singapore Private Sector PMI Climbs To 45.1 In September – IHS Markit

The private sector economy in Singapore continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Monday with a PMI score of 45.1.

That’s up from 43.6 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output declined at a slower rate, while last month saw the slowest job shedding since February. Business sentiment turned positive.

Demand conditions continued to be hampered by social distancing measures designed to control the spread of COVID-19. New business inflows fell again in September, with the rate of decline broadly similar to that seen in August.

