Singapore Private Sector PMI Plummets In April – IHS Marketing

The private sector in Singapore continued to contract in April, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from IHS Marketing revealed on Wednesday with a record low PMI score of 28.1.

That’s down from 33.3 in March, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, domestic demand and export demand continued to plummet last month, although government subsidies alleviated cost pressures for come businesses.

Supply chains came under intense pressure, with input delivery times lengthening sharply during April. Staff shortages and difficulties shipping items as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic reportedly led to the deterioration in vendor performance.

